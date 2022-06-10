Police investigate fatal stabbing outside San Antonio bar

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for two men who fled the scene of a fatal stabbing on the Northwest side.
Officers were called to Deol Bar & Grill on North Loop 1604 at around 2 A.M. Friday.
They’re told that two men were attacked in the parking lot as they were leaving the bar.
One of the men was knocked out and when he regained consciousness, he found the other man lying on the ground, dead from a stab wound.
Police say they are looking for two men who sped away from the scene in a white Dodge truck. No other details were provided.
No names have been released and police are still working to determine a motive.