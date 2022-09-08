Police investigate shooting near Uvalde Memorial Park, multiple injured
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Uvalde police are investigating a shotoing in the area of Uvalde Memorial Park.
The shooting happened in the area of the park at around 5:30 p.m.
The Uvalde Police Department said multiple people were injured. It is not clear the nature of their injuries.
Police are asking people to avoid the area while officers investigate.
This story will be updated when more information is available.