KTSA KTSA Logo

Police investigate shooting near Uvalde Memorial Park, multiple injured

By Dennis Foley
September 8, 2022 6:48PM CDT
Share

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Uvalde police are investigating a shotoing in the area of Uvalde Memorial Park.

The shooting happened in the area of the park at around 5:30 p.m.

The Uvalde Police Department said multiple people were injured.  It is not clear the nature of their injuries.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while officers investigate.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

 

More about:
Uvalde

Popular Posts

1

Man is shot while working on vehicle at a San Antonio Apartment complex
2

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | August 26, 2022
3

Man shot and killed after West Side shooting in front of house
4

How well is drug legalization working in Oregon?
5

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | September 2, 2022