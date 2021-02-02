      Weather Alert

Police investigate shooting of teenager on San Antonio’s Northeast Side

Don Morgan
Feb 2, 2021 @ 8:46am
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating the shooting of a teenage girl.

She was at the Hero Village Apartments on Schertz Road at around 12:30 A.M. Tuesday when she was shot in the leg.

At first Police thought they were responding to a call for a self inflicted gunshot but they soon learned the girl was shot by a 35 year old man.

The girl’s injury is considered non-life threatening and police are still trying to piece together the events leading up to the shooting.

The search for the shooter continues.

TAGS
girl shot Hero Village Apartments San Antonio
