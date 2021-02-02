Police investigate shooting of teenager on San Antonio’s Northeast Side
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating the shooting of a teenage girl.
She was at the Hero Village Apartments on Schertz Road at around 12:30 A.M. Tuesday when she was shot in the leg.
At first Police thought they were responding to a call for a self inflicted gunshot but they soon learned the girl was shot by a 35 year old man.
The girl’s injury is considered non-life threatening and police are still trying to piece together the events leading up to the shooting.
The search for the shooter continues.