Police investigating attempted abduction of Johnson High School student
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Parents of Johnson High School students received a letter from the principal Thursday, informing them of an attempted abduction of a female student.
It happened Thursday morning.
The student says she was waiting for the school bus near Caliza and Encino View, when a man in a black pickup tried to get the girl to get in his truck.
She ignored the man and when another motorist who saw what was going on stopped, the man in the pickup took off.
The girl’s parent called police. The SAPD and NEISD police department are investigating.
The letter sent out to parents also included several safety rules to share with students:
Stay with a group and walk in pairs when walking to and from school/home.
Never walk alone when possible.
If approached by a stranger, walk away and tell an adult.
If walking home and you have a problem, come back to school and we will call your parent/guardian. Make sure your parent/guardian knows the route that you take home and have a plan with your parent/guardian if you have a problem walking to or from school.
Know where to go for help.
Report any suspicious people or activities to a trusted adult.
If your child has a cell phone, instruct them on whom to call for help.
Be aware of your surroundings. Keep earphone volume off or low.