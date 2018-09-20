Police investigating attempted child abduction in Universal City

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Schertz and Universal City are investigating an attempted child abduction that happened Thursday morning.

Schertz police said a man approached a student who was waiting for her bus in Universal City and made an inappropriate comment. The man tried to persuade the girl to get into his vehicle.

She got to Wilder Intermediate School in Schertz and notified school administrators immediately.

The school then contacted Schertz police to report what happened. The department is currently investigating what happened and will be turning the investigation over to Universal City police.

As investigators continue their work, police ask that if you ever see anything suspicious to always call 9-1-1.