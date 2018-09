SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Cibolo say they are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

Police say it happened at around 12:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Royal Troon Drive.

Arriving officers were told it was a drive-by shooting and that no one was hurt.

Police say they are following up leads in these cases and ask the public to let them know if anything looks out of place.