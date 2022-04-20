Police investigating fatal hit and run on san Antonio’s South side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a fatal hit and run on San Antonio’s South side.
FOX 29 reports that a motorist called 9-1-1 at around 9 P.M. Tuesday to report a body lying on South Zarzamora near Gillette Boulevard.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say it appears he was hit several times, either by the same vehicle or multiple vehicles.
Police are hoping surveillance video gathered from businesses in the area will help lead them to whoever hit the victim.
His name and age haven’t been released.