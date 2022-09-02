KTSA KTSA Logo

Police investigating funds theft at Kirby Senior Center

By Dennis Foley
September 2, 2022 4:32PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Kirby police are investigating theft of funds by a leader of the Kirby Senior Center.

Kirby police said it received a complaint August 9th from a board member at the Kirby Senior Center against the center’s executive director.

Police looked into the financial records and interviewed witnesses, finding several financial transactions were never deposited into the center’s established bank account.

Additionally, police also found that senior citizens using the center felt they were obligated or manipulated to give money to the center for services that would ordinarily be free.

The Kirby Senior Center is an independent non-profit organization and is not operated or overseen by the City of Kirby.

No word on any arrests.  Police say the investigation continues and ask anyone with information in relation to the case to contact the police department at 210-547-3560 x207.

