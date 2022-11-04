Police investigating hit and run in Leon Valley

Image: Pexels

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Leon Valley are investigating after they found a man lying in the street near the intersection of Bandera Road and Northwest Loop 410.

FOX 29 reports witnesses told police the victim was in a red Jeep and it looked like he was in a fight with someone else in the vehicle.

He got out of the Jeep and was run over when the driver took off.

The driver kept going, leaving the injured man in the middle of the street.

He was brought to University Hospital with injuries to his legs. He’s reported to be in stable condition.

Police are still searching for person driving the Jeep.