Police investigating SA shooting at North Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police say a shooting at a North Side apartment is landing a man in the hospital, but the shooter is claiming self-defense.
Officers arrived at the scene on Jackson Keller Road after 1 p.m. Friday, and they say they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot to his abdomen.
Investigators say the man’s 28-year-old girlfriend shot him in one room while children were in another room, but they report no other injuries.
The man is reportedly in serious condition and there is no word on any charges the woman might be facing.