Police investigating shooting death of a man found on a San Antonio sidewalk
Photo: MGN
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man was found shot to death on the South side Wednesday afternoon.
San Antonio Police officers were called to the 900 block of Sims Avenue at around 2:45 P.M. and found the man lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his chest.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses tell police they saw a red truck leaving the scene around the time of the shooting.
The victim’s name wasn’t released but police say he was in his late 20’s.
The search for the shooter continues.