Police investigating shootout on San Antonio’s South side

Don Morgan
Oct 1, 2020 @ 6:49am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a shootout that took place in a parking lot on San Antonio’s South side.

It was around 2:30 A.M. Thursday when guns were fired during a fight that started at a motel on Roosevelt Avenue.

The altercation ended up in the parking lot of a nearby gas station and one man was hit while exchanging gunshots with the occupants of two vehicles.

He was brought to the hospital with a bullet wound in his leg. The people in the vehicles got away.

There’s been no information released on why the fight started.

