Police investigating shootout on San Antonio’s South side
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a shootout that took place in a parking lot on San Antonio’s South side.
It was around 2:30 A.M. Thursday when guns were fired during a fight that started at a motel on Roosevelt Avenue.
The altercation ended up in the parking lot of a nearby gas station and one man was hit while exchanging gunshots with the occupants of two vehicles.
He was brought to the hospital with a bullet wound in his leg. The people in the vehicles got away.
There’s been no information released on why the fight started.