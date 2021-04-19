      Weather Alert

Police issue Adbucted Child Alert for two Dallas area girls

Don Morgan
Apr 19, 2021 @ 6:46am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in the Dallas suburb of Seagoville have sent out an Child Abduction Alert regarding two teenagers.

16 year old Devany Betancourt and 17 year old Marina Nelson are believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

They were last seen in Seagoville early Sunday morning.

Devany Betancourt is a Hispanic female. 5 feet 2 inches tall, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
The last time she was seen she was wearing a gold and pink shirt, jeans and brown boots.

Photo: Seagoville Police Department

Marina Nelson is a white female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing an orange shirt, gray sweatshirt and shorts.

Photo: Seagoville Police Department

 

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Seagoville Police Department at 972-287-6815.

