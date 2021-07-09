Police issue Silver Alert for missing Kerrville woman

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) —
Beverly Ruth Dodds is a 71 year old white female. She’s 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
She was last seen at around 8:30 Thursday morning on Oakland Hills Lane in Kerrville.
At the time, Dodds was wearing a white long sleeve shirt, blue pants and tennis shoes.
She was driving a white Toyota Sequoia with Texas License Plate BKN9840.
Dodds has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.
If you have information on her whereabouts, get in touch with the Kerrville Police Department 830-257-8181..