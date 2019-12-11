      Weather Alert

Police look for girl last seen Monday leaving Clark High School

Elizabeth Ruiz
Dec 11, 2019 @ 4:51pm
Missing girl Desiree Nicole Flores, SAPD Photo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Police are looking for a missing teen last seen in the Clark High School area.

Fourteen-year-old Nicole Flores has dark brown hair and brown eyes .  She’s  5-foot-five and weighs about 185 pounds.

Flores was last seen leaving school around 2 pm Monday in the 5100 block of De Zavala Road.  She was wearing a maroon zip-up hoodie with black pants and brown sandals.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

 

 

TAGS
Clark High School Desiree Nicole Flores missing teen
Popular Posts
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Listen
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP