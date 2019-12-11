Police look for girl last seen Monday leaving Clark High School
Missing girl Desiree Nicole Flores, SAPD Photo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Police are looking for a missing teen last seen in the Clark High School area.
Fourteen-year-old Nicole Flores has dark brown hair and brown eyes . She’s 5-foot-five and weighs about 185 pounds.
Flores was last seen leaving school around 2 pm Monday in the 5100 block of De Zavala Road. She was wearing a maroon zip-up hoodie with black pants and brown sandals.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.