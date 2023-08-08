Police look for suspects after man shot while driving on South Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in stable condition at Brooke Army Medical Center after he was hit by a bullet while driving on the South Side Monday night.

San Antonio police say the victim was driving on Roosevelt Avenue when another car pulled up alongside of him and shots rang out. Investigators say the man was hit in the lower back, and they also confirm the body of the car was shot as well.

Officers were called to the parking lot of a Planet Fitness location on report of a man hurt at around midnight, police saying the victim was able to drive there to call for help.

There is no word on any suspects or car connected to the shooting.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.