Police looking for girl believed taken from southeast San Antonio movie theater
A similar Kia Sorrento San Antonio police was used in a possible abduction at a Southeast Side movie theater. (Photo provided by the San Antonio Police Department)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are looking for a teenager who police think may have been kidnapped from outside a southeast San Antonio movie theater late Saturday afternoon.
Police say a witness contacted police after he saw a young Hispanic female — possibly a teenager — being forced inside a vehicle by two Hispanic females and a Hispanic male outside City Base Entertainment on the corner of SE Military Drive and South New Braunfels Avenue.
The witness made note of the license plate number on the SUV they used. Police searched the area of the address the vehicle is registered to but were not able to find the vehicle.
Police say they have not received any reports of any missing teens that fit the description the witness gave to officers on the scene.
San Antonio police ask if you see a light blue Kia Sorrento, like the one shown above, with a Texas license plate of CXT8558 to let them know immediately.
The teenager is described as a Hispanic female between the ages of 14 and 17, standing about 5 feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds with a medium complexion and had her hair in a pony tail.
The potential suspects are two Hispanic women believed to be in their early 20s and a Hispanic male driver who was in his late 40s or early 50s.