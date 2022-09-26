Police looking for north side missing teen with medical condition

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a missing teenager last seen early Monday.

Investigators say 17-year-old Tyrecce “TJ” Roberts disappeared from the 80 block of Viking Oak on the north east side.

Police say Roberts has a medical condition and he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with white, green and black shorts.

If you have any information on where Roberts might be you are urged to call the SAPD Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.