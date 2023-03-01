Police looking for shooter who opened fire on two men on San Antonio’s West Side. Victims in critical condition.

MGN

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating a shooting the sent two men to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 100 block of North San Ignacio Street at around 4 A.M.

What officers know so far is that four people were involved in an altercation outside of an abandoned home when one of them pulled a gun.

He started shooting, hitting two of the men several times before jumping into a brown SUV and speeding away.

Police don’t know what prompted the gunman to open fire but they are still searching for him.

The two men who were shot are in critical condition. Their names haven’t been released.