Police looking for suspect involved in fatal East Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on the East Side.

Detectives have few clues after a call came in about a man being shot around midnight Saturday.

When officers arrived in the 2100 block of East Houston Street they say they found a man who had been shot in the torso. Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

KSAT-12 reports the victim was an 18-year-old man, but no other details are available at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to call SAPD’s Homicide Unit 210-207-7635.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.