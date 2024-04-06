KTSA KTSA Logo

Police looking for suspect involved in fatal East Side shooting

By Christian Blood
April 6, 2024 1:57PM CDT
Share
Police looking for suspect involved in fatal East Side shooting
First Responders vehicles at work at night.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on the East Side.

Detectives have few clues after a call came in about a man being shot around midnight Saturday.

When officers arrived in the 2100 block of East Houston Street they say they found a man who had been shot in the torso. Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

KSAT-12 reports the victim was an 18-year-old man, but no other details are available at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to call SAPD’s Homicide Unit 210-207-7635.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.

More about:
fatal shooting
San Antonio Police Department

Popular Posts

1

Red Flag Warning for much of South Central Texas through Monday night
2

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies victim of drive-by shooting on San Antonio's West Side
3

Five arrested in South Texas, accused of trafficking military grade firearms to Mexican drug cartel
4

SAPD: Teen recovering after shooting himself in hand
5

San Antonio Police: Death of man found shot to death in Southwest Side apartment ruled a homicide