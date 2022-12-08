Police looking for suspects in shooting of parked squad cars in Shavano Park

Shavano Park Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Shavano Park Police Department is investigating multiple reports of gunshots fired at a police station on the north side.

Police say the shots were fired by someone inside a white 4 door sedan captured by video surveillance on Thursday, December 8 after midnight. Investigators say at least 12 shots were fired in the direction of parked police cars at the City of Shavano Park Municipal Complex.

Investigators say one officer was outside and saw the shots being fired, but he was not hit.

Minor damage was reported to two squad cars, both being unmanned at the time.

If you have any information, please call the Shavano Park Police Department at 210-492-9248.