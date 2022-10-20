Police looking for suspects involved in fatal shooting at car club meet-up

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help in finding a suspect involved in a fatal shooting at a car club meet up on Sunday night.

Investigators say 18-year-old Evan Mejia was killed when shots were fired around 9:40 p.m. at the corner of Afcoms Way and Dunton Street.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Police say there were numerous people attending the weekend event, but investigators have no leads on the person, or people, who fired multiple shots.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers San Antonio at 210-224-7867.

Calls and tips reported directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.