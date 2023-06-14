KTSA KTSA Logo

Police looking for suspects who shot and killed man at laundromat after slapping woman

By Christian Blood
June 14, 2023 1:07PM CDT
Flashing lights on a police car.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are hoping surveillance footage at a Northwest Side laundromat will offer clues about two suspects connected to a fatal shooting early Wednesday morning.

Police say the victim was shot and killed after he approached two men outside the business and asked them to clean up their trash. Instead of picking up the mess, police say one of the men shot the victim before the two suspects ran away.

Before the shooting, KSAT-12 reports the victim’s girlfriend had asked the men to clean up, but she was slapped in the face.

Investigators say the woman was the victim’s girlfriend and both of them were cleaning up inside the laundromat. Police say the shooting happened after 12:30 a.m. at the E-Z Wash location in the 4100 block of Gardendale.

Two witnesses were inside the laundromat at the time of the shooting, and they reportedly spoke with police.

There are no details on the suspects at this time.

