Police looking for three people involved in a shooting on Loop 410

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened on a busy highway Thursday evening.
At around 6:45 P.M., two people were driving on Perrin-Beitel when they noticed they were being followed by three people in another car that they had seen on Austin Highway.
As they turned onto Loop 410 the people who were following them pulled up beside them and started shooting.
The shooters car fell back for a few moments then pulled up and they opened fire again. The driver struck once, then exited 410, turning into a Taco Cabana parking lot to call police.
The victim and his female passenger were able to tell officers that 2 black males and a white female were in the car that was following them.
Police are still looking for the shooters. Information on the victim’s condition wasn’t released.