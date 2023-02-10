Police looking for woman wanted for forgery in Windcrest

Photo: Windcrest Police

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Windcrest Police are looking for a woman who is wanted on forgery charges.

Police have been looking for her since the incident took place in late December.

Miosha Ra-Von Stewart is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 220 with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Windcrest Police Department at 210-655-2666.