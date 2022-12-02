KTSA KTSA Logo

Police: Man arrested after teenager tells school about sexual assault

By Christian Blood
December 2, 2022 1:55PM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in jail after an unidentified teenager reported sexual abuse to school administration.

Justin JG Payne of San Antonio is now charged with sexual abuse of a child after the victim said they met the 35-year-old through social media.

KSAT-TV reports Payne asked the victim to come to his house and investigators say he performed sexual acts on them there.

There are no other details to pass along at this time.

