Police nab suspect in deadly home invasion

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A suspect in a deadly home invasion Wednesday has been arrested after being caught stealing from a West Side store early Thursday. The theft was less than $20.

“This morning at about 4 a.m., officers received a call from loss prevention at a retail store off of Loop 410 and (West) Military,” said San Antonio Police Sgt.Michelle Ramos.

Thirty-year-old Jose Sanchez of Eagle Pass was wanted in connection with a double shooting that left one man dead and another wounded early Wednesday during a home invasion at an apartment in the 6200 block of Old Pearsall Road.

“He does have a criminal history,” said Ramos, adding that he was out on bond at the time of the murder Wednesday and the theft this morning. “We do have other suspects that we potentially are looking for,” Ramos told reporters during the perp walk this morning.

She said detectives found narcotics and cash at the apartment on Old Pearsall Road.