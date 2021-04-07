      Weather Alert

Police nab suspect in Northeast San Antonio flea market burglary

Elizabeth Ruiz
Apr 7, 2021 @ 5:17am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – It didn’t take long for police to find a man accused of breaking into a Northeast Side flea market.

Police responded to the burglary call at Eisenhauer Marketplace around 3:30 a.m.  A store owner provided surveillance video to officers and they immediately set up a quadrant.  A helicopter was used in the search and the suspect was caught minutes later a few blocks away.

Officers were questioning the man and trying to determine what was taken in the burglary.

Part of the investigation focused on a dumpster behind the flea market.

Developing story….

