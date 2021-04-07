Police nab suspect in Northeast San Antonio flea market burglary
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – It didn’t take long for police to find a man accused of breaking into a Northeast Side flea market.
Police responded to the burglary call at Eisenhauer Marketplace around 3:30 a.m. A store owner provided surveillance video to officers and they immediately set up a quadrant. A helicopter was used in the search and the suspect was caught minutes later a few blocks away.
Officers were questioning the man and trying to determine what was taken in the burglary.
Part of the investigation focused on a dumpster behind the flea market.
Developing story….