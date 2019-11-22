Police officer crashes into home after being hit by SUV
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A driver has been arrested after running a stop sign and crashing into a San Antonio police officer’s cruiser in the city’s West Side.
KSAT-TV reports the driver of a sport utility vehicle T-boned the patrol car around 12:30 this morning near West Martin and North Picoso Street, causing the officer’s vehicle to slam into an abandoned home.
The officer was treated on the scene for a head injury and the driver of the SUV was taken into custody on outstanding warrants.