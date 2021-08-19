      Weather Alert

Police probing report of explosive in truck near Capitol

Associated Press
Aug 19, 2021 @ 9:14am

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police were investigating a report Thursday of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill and have evacuated the area around the building, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

U.S. Capitol Police said officers were “responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.” The building is near the Capitol and the Supreme Court.

The law enforcement officials said investigators were at the scene and working to determine whether the device was an operable explosive. The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It comes months after a pipe bomb was left at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee in Washington a day before thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in January.

TAGS
suspicious truck at US Capitol
Popular Posts
Joe Biden Can’t Be Bothered With Saving American Lives, He’s On Vacay
Drugs and guns found in car after high speed chase ends in crash
Seguin born Singer/Songwriter Nanci Griffith dies
Austin predicted to become least affordable housing market outside of California by year's end
Austin-based Netflix reality show "Roaring Twenties" is now casting
Connect With Us Listen To Us On