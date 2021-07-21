Police release name of 15 year old killed while playing video games in a San Antonio apartment

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police have released more details about the teenager who was killed by a stray bullet as he say inside of a West side apartment Tuesday morning.
Jayden Rojas was 15 years old and he was from the west Texas city of O’Donnall. He was spending the summer with relatives in San Antonio.
Rojas was playing video games with a family member at around 3 A.M. Tuesday and when he heard gunshots coming from the parking lot at the Gates of Capernum Apartments on Waters Edge Drive, he stood up. One of the bullets then came in through the wall, striking him in the head.
He was pronounced dead at University Hospital. Nobody else in the apartment was hurt.
Rojas had recently lost his mother who died of cancer just two months ago.
His family held a candlelight vigil at the apartment complex Tuesday night.
Police say Rojas was an innocent bystander to a shootout between two parties. A Man in his 40’s who was involved was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the groin. He expected to recover.
Police are still searching for three men who were seen running from the apartment complex after the shooting.