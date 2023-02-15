Police release identity of man shot by off-duty police officer at San Antonio bar

Image: Pexels

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are releasing more information about a shooting at a San Antonio sports bar.

FOX 29 reports it was late Sunday night at the Twin Peaks location on Southwest Loop 410 where 34 year old Jeremy Calonge was part of a group of people being escorted out of the establishment for being drunk and disorderly.

An off-duty Somerset Police Officer was working security at the bar. Once they were outside, Calonge reportedly grabbed the officer’s taser and fired it at him.

The officer then pulled his firearm and shot Calonge in the chest.

He survived the shooting and remains in the hospital where he has been booked by proxy on a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant. Bond has been set at $150,000.

The off-duty officer who shot him has been placed on leave pending the results of the investigation.

The officer’s name hasn’t been released.