Police report no injuries after shooter fires several rounds at a home in Cibolo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No injuries but plenty of rattled nerves in Cibolo after someone opened fire at home in one of the city’s crowded subdivisions.

Cibolo police say they got a call about shots fired at around 1 A.M. Monday.

Officers arrived at the home in the 100 block of Sunset Heights and found evidence of several rounds being fired at a specific residence.

Detectives located surveillance video showing someone pulling up in a gray or silver 4 -door sedan, getting out of the vehicle and firing about 10 rounds at a specific residence. The shooter than got back in the car and drove away.

Nobody was in the home at the time of the shooting.

In a statement Cibolo Police say the shooting was an isolated incident and they do not believe there is a threat to the general public.

Detectives will continue their investigation and they’re asking anyone with information to call 210-659-1999.