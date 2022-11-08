Police reportedly find San Antonio City Councilman injured and smelling of alcohol following hit and run crash

Photo-Clayton Perry Facebook Page

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio City Councilman is under investigation for possibly being involved in a hit and run crash.

KSAT-12 is reporting that San Antonio Police went to Clayton Perry’s home after a witness told them they saw a vehicle crash into another on Jones-Maltsberger near Redland. The witness reportedly followed the vehicle to a home half a mile away and told police they saw an “older white man” get out of the vehicle. They also described the clothing he was wearing.

The officer reportedly found Perry in his backyard, injured and smelling of alcohol.

Perry’s clothing fit the description given by the witness but since police were not able to determine that he was intoxicated while he was driving his vehicle, he will not be investigated for DWI.

Perry wasn’t arrested but has been charged with failure to stop and give information in a crash.

That’s a Class B Misdemeanor with fines of up to $2,000 and 180 days in jail.