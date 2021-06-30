Police respond to fatal shooting on San Antonio’s North side.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating a fatal shooting at a North side apartment complex.
Reports of shots fired were called in at around 7:30 A.M. Wednesday from the Bungalow 09 Apartments in the 8400 block of Country Village.
Officers arrived to find the body of one person who had been shot to death under some stairs in a breezeway.
Police Chief William McManus says the victim is in his late 40’s or early 50’s. He calls it a “targeted shooting”.
Police are currently looking for two people who may have played a role in the shooting but the Chief didn’t provide a description of them.
The victim’s identity hasn’t been released.