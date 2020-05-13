      Weather Alert

Police say man not allowed on VIA bus without face covering shot passenger

Elizabeth Ruiz
May 12, 2020 @ 7:54pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) –  A man who was not allowed on a Via bus because of COVID-19 restrictions is accused of shooting a passenger after an altercation Tuesday morning.

” What we’ve determined, and again it’s  preliminary, is that he was asked to put on a mask,” said San Antonio police officer Alisia Pruneda.

She says the man who was denied access had a gun and when a passenger got off the bus, they got into an argument.  The gunman shot the passenger, who was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

