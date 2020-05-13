Police say man not allowed on VIA bus without face covering shot passenger
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A man who was not allowed on a Via bus because of COVID-19 restrictions is accused of shooting a passenger after an altercation Tuesday morning.
” What we’ve determined, and again it’s preliminary, is that he was asked to put on a mask,” said San Antonio police officer Alisia Pruneda.
She says the man who was denied access had a gun and when a passenger got off the bus, they got into an argument. The gunman shot the passenger, who was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.
The suspect faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.