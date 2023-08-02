Police say man shot during robbery in parking lot on San Antonio’s Northwest side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in the hospital after he was shot during a robbery in a San Antonio parking lot.

Police say the man was sitting in his pickup with another man in the 5200 block of Blanco Road at around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A man with a gun approached the pair and demanded their wallets.

According to investigators, the men were handing over the wallets when the thief started shooting at them.

Investigators say the thief fired off a few rounds before the driver managed to get his own gun and shoot back.

Police say the driver was shot in the stomach and was rushed to the hospital where he is in critical condition. The passenger was not hurt.

The thief was last seen speeding down Dresden Drive in a white SUV.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.