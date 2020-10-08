      Weather Alert

Police search for 10 suspects in shooting at Northwest Side apartment complex

Elizabeth Ruiz
Oct 8, 2020 @ 6:07am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Police are looking for 10 suspects, all armed, in connection with a double shooting  at a Northwest Side apartment complex.

Shots rang out around 3 this morning at the Boulder Creek Apartments on Vance Jackson near Huebner Road and two men were found with life-threatening injuries. One of the victims was in a bullet-riddled car. The other was found nearby.

A stray bullet pierced the wall of an apartment, but no one inside was hit.

Police Sgt. Matthew Brown says they’re looking for ten suspects. He said they were all young Black males and all were armed. One handgun was found in the scene.

Brown said officers are trying to determine if this was drug-related.

