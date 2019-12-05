      Weather Alert

Police search for Alamo Heights package thief

Dennis Foley
Dec 5, 2019 @ 1:47pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A package thief is on the loose in Alamo Heights.

Alamo Heights police are looking for a man and car involved in two package theft cases that happened last two Tuesdays.

Police describe the suspect as being a white man who stands between 5’10” and 6’0″ tall and weighs between 175 and 200 pounds.

He is seen driving a silver Mazda Mazda3 sedan with some damage to the rear left side of the car.

If you have seen the car or man, contact Alamo Heights police at 210-822-3321.

