Police search for Alamo Heights package thief
Photo: Alamo Heights Police Department
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A package thief is on the loose in Alamo Heights.
Alamo Heights police are looking for a man and car involved in two package theft cases that happened last two Tuesdays.
Police describe the suspect as being a white man who stands between 5’10” and 6’0″ tall and weighs between 175 and 200 pounds.
He is seen driving a silver Mazda Mazda3 sedan with some damage to the rear left side of the car.
If you have seen the car or man, contact Alamo Heights police at 210-822-3321.