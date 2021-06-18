Police search for driver who crashed into three cars at a North side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Some residents at a North side apartment complex are waking up to find their cars were wrecked while they were sleeping.
It happened at the Noah Fine Rental Homes on Treeline Park near The Quarry.
At around 2 A.M. Friday, someone drove into the parking lot and crashed into three cars.
The driver who caused the damage didn’t stick around. They abandoned the vehicle and ran from the scene.
No injuries were reported and police are still looking for the driver who crashed into the cars.