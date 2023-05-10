Police search for driver who crashes pickup into a home on San Antonio’s West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search is on for whoever crashed into a home on San Antonio’s West side Wednesday morning.

Police say they were called to the 1200 block of Ruiz Street at around 7 A.M.

They found a pickup had gone off the road and through a small gap in the fence in front of the house before running into the home.

Witnesses say the driver then jumped out of the pickup and ran away.

A woman who was inside the home was sleeping at the time and didn’t hear the crash.

The driver reportedly hit parked vehicle a few blocks away before he crashed into the home.

A dollar amount on the damage done to the house and the parked truck hasn’t been released.