Police search for driver who crashes pickup into a home on San Antonio’s West Side
May 10, 2023 9:20AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search is on for whoever crashed into a home on San Antonio’s West side Wednesday morning.
Police say they were called to the 1200 block of Ruiz Street at around 7 A.M.
They found a pickup had gone off the road and through a small gap in the fence in front of the house before running into the home.
Witnesses say the driver then jumped out of the pickup and ran away.
A woman who was inside the home was sleeping at the time and didn’t hear the crash.
The driver reportedly hit parked vehicle a few blocks away before he crashed into the home.
A dollar amount on the damage done to the house and the parked truck hasn’t been released.
