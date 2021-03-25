      Weather Alert

Police search for endangered missing elderly woman

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 25, 2021 @ 10:34am
Pamela Dawn Fox, 77, missing/Photo-SAPD

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Police are asking for your help in the search for a missing elderly woman who could be in danger.  Investigators say 77-year-old Pamela Dawn Fox was last seen Wednesday morning in the 4300 block of Springview Dr.

She’s  5-foot-7 and weighs about  170 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.   Fox was last seen wearing maroon pants and a white top with maroon flowers.  She may be wearing glasses and a black lanyard holding a medical ID.

Police say Fox has a medical condition that requires attention. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

