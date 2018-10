SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A gunman is on the run after a triple shooting at a nightclub just north of downtown.

San Antonio Police believe the man was kicked out of Pegasus Bar on Main Avenue early this morning and then opened fire in the parking lot before taking off in a red car.

Forty-one-year-old Richard Rocha, 32-year-old Ilieana Neira and 30-year-old Juan Cordova were wounded. They were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.