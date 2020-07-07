      Weather Alert

Police search for man accused of stabbing wife,stepson

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jul 7, 2020 @ 4:10pm
Clay Robinson, wanted for allegedly stabbing wife and stepson July 7, 2020/Photo-courtesy of SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio police are asking for your help in the search for a 69-year-old man accused of stabbing his wife and teenage stepson at an East Side home.

Police were called to a home on Ferris Avenue around 9:30 this morning.  The teen told them he heard his mother arguing with a man and when he went to see what was going on, Carlos Robinson stabbed him, too.

Robinson is wanted on three felony warrants.

