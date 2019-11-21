      Weather Alert

Police search for man who walked away from San Antonio State Hospital

Don Morgan
Nov 21, 2019 @ 8:38am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who left a psychiatric hospital on Wednesday evening without authorization is the subject of a search by the San Antonio Police Department.

He is 29-year-old Christian Olivo-Faberlle and at around 6 P.M. , he was seen near the San Antonio State Hospital on South New Braunfels Avenue.

He has a medical condition and requires the care of a doctor.

Olivo-Faberlle is five-foot-six, weighs 154 pounds, and has brown hair in a ponytail.

If you’ve seen him or know where he is, call the San Antonio Missing Persons Unit at (210)207-7660.

