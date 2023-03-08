KTSA KTSA Logo

Police search for missing 14 year old last seen at Family Dollar in Converse

By Don Morgan
March 8, 2023 5:01AM CST
Share
Police search for missing 14 year old last seen at Family Dollar in Converse
Photo: Converse Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Converse Police Department is asking for your help them locate a missing 14 year old girl.

Julissa Guzman was last seen at around 3:45 P.M. Monday at the Family Dollar store on FM 78.

Julissa is 5 feet 3 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know of her whereabouts, call the Converse Police Department at 210-658-2322.

More about:
Converse
Julissa Guzman
missing girl

Popular Posts

1

Bexar County Offices closed Friday afternoon for active shooter training
2

San Antonio Police investigate shooting at Northwest side shopping center. Victim in critical condition
3

San Antonio crime boss to serve 25 years in prison after current 10-year sentence ends
4

Man dead from gunshot wounds found in burning apartment on San Antonio's Northeast side
5

11-year-old boy finds gun, accidentally shoots himself in the head