Police search for missing 14 year old last seen at Family Dollar in Converse

Photo: Converse Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Converse Police Department is asking for your help them locate a missing 14 year old girl.

Julissa Guzman was last seen at around 3:45 P.M. Monday at the Family Dollar store on FM 78.

Julissa is 5 feet 3 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know of her whereabouts, call the Converse Police Department at 210-658-2322.