Police search for missing 73 year old man from Austin

Don Morgan
Apr 23, 2021 @ 6:43am
Photo: Austin Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are searching for a missing man from Austin.

73 year old Terry Lee Canipe was last seen Thursday night on Alta Vista Avenue. He was driving a silver, 2004 Silverado at the time.

Canipe is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

He’s been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have seen him or know where he is, get in touch with the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5017.

Photo: Austin Police Department
