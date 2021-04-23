Police search for missing 73 year old man from Austin
Photo: Austin Police Department
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are searching for a missing man from Austin.
73 year old Terry Lee Canipe was last seen Thursday night on Alta Vista Avenue. He was driving a silver, 2004 Silverado at the time.
Canipe is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.
He’s been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.
If you have seen him or know where he is, get in touch with the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5017.