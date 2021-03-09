Police search for missing Converse girl
Photo: Converse Police Department Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Converse Police Department is hoping you can help them locate a 17 year old girl who has been missing since last Tuesday.
She is Alaynah Rosas and she was last seen at the Wheatley Court apartments.
Alaynah is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 95 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Police believe she is either in Converse or on the East Side of San Antonio.
If you know where she is, get in touch with the Converse Police Department at 210-658-2322.