      Weather Alert

Police search for missing Converse girl

Don Morgan
Mar 9, 2021 @ 4:54am
Photo: Converse Police Department Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Converse Police Department is hoping you can help them locate a 17 year old girl who has been missing since last Tuesday.

She is Alaynah Rosas and she was last seen at the Wheatley Court apartments.

Alaynah is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 95 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe she is either in Converse or on the East Side of San Antonio.

Photo: Converse Police Department Facebook

If you know where she is, get in touch with the Converse Police Department at 210-658-2322.

TAGS
Alaynah Rosas Converse missing girl texas
Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas