Police search for missing San Antonio man with medical condition

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for a missing 73 year old man and they’re asking for your help in bringing him home.
He’s Arnulfo Valencia, his friends call him Arnold and he was last seen Thursday in the 9000 block of Trendwood. He was driving a red, 2015 Cadillac SRX with TX License Plate KYH2750 and a handicapped sign.
Arnulfo has short gray and black hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, white undershirt, blue Levi’s jeans, black and white shoes. He also uses a cane to help him walk.
Police say he has a medical condition that requires the care of a doctor.
If you have information on his whereabouts, get in touch with the SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.