SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Police are hoping you can help them locate a missing woman.

68 year old Maria Reyna was last seen on the 100 block of Hearne Avenue.

She has shoulder length brown hair, brown eyes and is 5 feet 4 inches tall.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Maria please contact San Antonio Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.